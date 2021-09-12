Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of HollyFrontier worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $29.53 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.