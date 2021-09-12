Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after purchasing an additional 227,820 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.