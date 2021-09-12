Swiss National Bank Has $10.88 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

