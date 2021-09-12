Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Acadia Healthcare worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $205,000.

ACHC stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

