Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,900 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FireEye were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 3,921.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 199.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 361,493 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $466,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 98,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,290. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

