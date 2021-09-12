SVB Leerink Raises Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $100.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.70.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $119,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

