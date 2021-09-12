SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $644.12.

Several analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $591.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.52. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.