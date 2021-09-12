Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $74.92 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $74.92 million and $2.57 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.01 or 0.07245082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00126123 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,615,346 coins and its circulating supply is 327,616,025 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

