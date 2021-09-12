Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.20

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Sunland Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Get Sunland Group alerts:

About Sunland Group

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. It operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sunland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.