Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.3-$61.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.11 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $461,016.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

