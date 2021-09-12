Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

