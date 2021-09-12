Streamr (DATA) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Streamr has a total market cap of $97.12 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

