Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $147.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 160.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Strattec Security by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 520.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strattec Security (STRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.