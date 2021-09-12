Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

