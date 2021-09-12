Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 832 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $177.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.44 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

