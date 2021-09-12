Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $22.95. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $628.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 69.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

