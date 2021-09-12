Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $105,000 in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

