Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $101,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

