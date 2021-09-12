State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $272.40 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,956,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253,358 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $272,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $45.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.