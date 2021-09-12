State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of American Express worth $138,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.72 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

