State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,806 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $160,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

