Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes $550,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $284.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.