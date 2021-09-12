Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 15,656 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $135,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

