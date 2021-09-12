Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 11,700 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after buying an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after buying an additional 345,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

