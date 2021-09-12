Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 200,000 Shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) by 66.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Helix Acquisition were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLXA. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 6.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 228,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

