Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 446,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $2,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.