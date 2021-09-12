StakerDAO (STKR) Market Cap Tops $1.41 Million

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StakerDAO has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $388.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00130845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00185765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.40 or 0.07316342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,868.64 or 0.99955612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.36 or 0.00955267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakerDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakerDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

