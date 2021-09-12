STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 4.8%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.45 and last traded at $148.45. Approximately 10,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.95.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,019,681.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,576 shares of company stock valued at $46,993,176 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

