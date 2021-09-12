Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $32.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

