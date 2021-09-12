Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

