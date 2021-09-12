Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $233.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.15 million and the highest is $251.51 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 211.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

SR traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 291,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

