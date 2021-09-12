Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.50 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

SPRO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.32. 58,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,239. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

