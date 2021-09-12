Speedy Hire’s (SDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

SDY opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £375.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.66. Speedy Hire has a twelve month low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07).

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

In other news, insider James Bunn acquired 35,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.