SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Cut by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.5% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,158,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $490.09. 828,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

