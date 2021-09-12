SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 179,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 59,015 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 59,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $131.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

