SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,538,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

