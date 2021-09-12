SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SP Plus worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

SP stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $724.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

