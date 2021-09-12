Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Southern First Bancshares worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

