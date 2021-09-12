Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Sotera Health stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.05.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

