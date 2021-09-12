Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

