So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $6.02. So-Young International shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 11,835 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $578.37 million, a PE ratio of -533.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 653,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

