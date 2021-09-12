So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $6.02. So-Young International shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 11,835 shares traded.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The company has a market cap of $578.37 million, a PE ratio of -533.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.