Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE SMAR opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,622,763. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

