SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

