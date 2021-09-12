Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $75.89 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

