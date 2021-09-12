Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 19,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 1,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHPPY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

