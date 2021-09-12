Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $2,031,500.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

