Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,839. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

