Showcase (SHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,300.78

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Showcase has a total market cap of $433,300.78 and $78,049.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00128867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00181443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,922.87 or 1.00956456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.72 or 0.07300250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.62 or 0.00957663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003020 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

