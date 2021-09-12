SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 2.2%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 69,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 500,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The company has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SG Blocks by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.