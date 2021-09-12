Sei Investments Co. Purchases 28,159 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

TWNK opened at $16.10 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

